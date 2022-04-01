Accessibility links

Understanding Down Syndrome

A look at Down Syndrome, A woman in Mozambique shares her story. We talk to Dr. Abdulbaki Halliru Bashir about proper management of the condition. And, is there a link between constipation and migraines? We’ll have the answer. Plus, the therapeutic power of retired racehorses.

On Healthy Living this week, a look at Down Syndrome, A woman in Mozambique shares her story. We talk to Dr. Abdulbaki Halliru Bashir about proper management of the condition. And, is there a link between constipation and migraines? We’ll have the answer. Plus, the therapeutic power of retired racehorses. These stories and more in this week's program. S2, E143

