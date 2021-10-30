What is Cerebral Palsy

Accessibility links

A look at cerebral palsy and the plight of children with the disability in Cameroon. A gastroenterologist provides some tips for bloating and digestion. Also, how a survivor of female genital mutilation is fighting the practice in a Somali community in Kenya.

On Healthy Living this week, a look at cerebral palsy and the plight of children with the disability in Cameroon. A gastroenterologist provides some tips for bloating and digestion. Also, how a survivor of female genital mutilation is fighting the practice in a Somali community in Kenya. These topics and more on this week's show.

