On Healthy Living this week, a look at cerebral palsy and the plight of children with the disability in Cameroon. A gastroenterologist provides some tips for bloating and digestion. Also, how a survivor of female genital mutilation is fighting the practice in a Somali community in Kenya. These topics and more on this week's show.
What is Cerebral Palsy
