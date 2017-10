When kids go back to school, they usually talk about what they did during their summer vacation. The 15- and 16-year-olds who joined Summer RISE in Montgomery County, Maryland, have some unique stories about work in fire departments, nonprofits, private businesses and many other workplaces. Faiza Elmasry tells us about one high schooler who spent three weeks in the biology lab at a local college. Faith Lapidus narrates.