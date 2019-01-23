Accessibility links

Hundreds of Schools Close, Flights Delayed amid Midwest Snow

  • Associated Press
Hongxin Dong scraps ice off his car, Jan. 22, 2019, in Evanston, Illinois. Fatal accidents involving vehicles sliding off icy roadways have been reported in Wisconsin, Kansas and Illinois, and more than 500 flights have been cancelled at Chicago's two major airports.

DETROIT, MICH. — 

Hundreds of schools are closed across the Midwest and Detroit's main airport is seeing hours-long delays as a major snowstorm crawls across the region.

The National Weather Service issued weather advisories and warnings across several northern U.S. states on Wednesday, from the Dakotas to Michigan and much of the Northeast.

Travelers were stranded when Detroit Metropolitan Airport closed Tuesday evening amid icy conditions. The airport reopened midmorning Wednesday, but flights are expected to be delayed an average of five hours.

In Indiana, 51 passengers had to get off a plane after it slid on ice and stopped in a snowbank at Fort Wayne International Airport. No one was injured.

Forecasters say up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow could fall in parts of Wisconsin , where dozens of schools are closed. Hundreds more schools and several universities canceled classes in Michigan, Kansas and Missouri.

