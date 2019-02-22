(Im)migration News Recap, Feb. 17-22 

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

License and registration

Some U.S. states allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. A few more are debating whether to follow suit. Immigration Unit reporter Ramon Taylor talks with one family in New Jersey about what would — and wouldn't — change for them if they were able to drive legally.

Tour guides in an unfamiliar place

They grew up in the U.S. Maybe they made some bad decisions, got in trouble with the law. They were deported to Cambodia, a country they don't even remember. Now, some of those deportees are trying to find their footing. "Most guys here, when they come, they're actually scared, they don't want to go nowhere," one of them tells VOA. "They're afraid just to be outside of their housing."

Citizenship after ISIS

In separate cases this week, the U.S. and Great Britain are assessing what will happen to several of their citizens who want to return home after living in the so-called Islamic State caliphate for years. Both countries are trying to block the return of two women, but will likely face legal hurdles in preventing their repatriation. The cases emerged the same week reports from Iraq indicate that Iraqi forces have abused women relatives of Islamic State fighters in refugee camps.