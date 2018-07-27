(Im)migration News Recap, July 22-28

Editor's note: We wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration and refugee stories every week — the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Undesirable island life

Burmese refugees are rejecting a plan by Bangladesh to move them to a island in the Bay of Bengal. One of the Bangladeshi prime minister's adviser's told Reuters earlier this year that the low-lying, flood-prone island is "not a concentration camp, but there may be some restrictions" on refugee movement on and off the island.

Superman, super immigrant

At Comic-Con, fans make the case for at least one superhero as a model immigrant ... from Krypton.

Philippines struggles

Filipinos displaced by conflict between the military and Muslim separatists last year remain hunkered down in tents and one-room units after the latest reconstruction plans in the community of Marawi fell through last month.

From trash bags to backpacks

Once a foster child, Rob Scheer remembers what it was like carrying his belongings in a trash bag between homes. Now he and his husband are trying to upgrade kids in similar situations — especially those detained at the southern U.S. border — to backpacks full of the things they might need.

Soccer star quits

A German World Cup midfielder says he's leaving the soccer field until the "racism and disrespect" he has felt fades. Mesut Ozil says he's considered "German when we win, but an immigrant when we lose," despite being born and raised in Germany.