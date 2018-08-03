Accessibility links

(Im)migration Recap July 29-August 4

FILE - Mehrad Ansari of Iran holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court after U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban was upheld in Washington, June 26, 2018.

Editor's note: We wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration and refugee stories every week — the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Travel ban back in court

Trump's problematic order had a waiver process built into it; dozens of people are now filing a lawsuit alleging that option to bypass the ban legally is a fraud.

Labor trafficking survivor and movement leader Flor Molina received the 2018 Fashion for Freedom Award in New York. (Courtesy Anthony Cali)
Slavery survivor

Flor Molina endured abuse and indentured servitude at a California factory. Now, she's being recognized for her work to end labor trafficking in the U.S. Flor told VOA's Ramon Taylor about the moment her former boss hit her.

International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer, foreground left, visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 1, 2018.
Monsoon everyday

After months of fretting about monsoon season, officials in Bangladesh are relocating Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar to protect them from flooding and the pelting waves of rain that threatened thousands of camp residents. “I feel I am in a kind of prison where life is very uncertain and does not point to any kind of light or hope,” one refugee said. Video reports from a camp show the dire situation, and the United Nations is warning of trafficking risks for the Rohingya community in exile.

A foreign airline passenger hands travel documents to a Customs and Border Protection officer at Hatsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Jan. 5, 2004.
Immigration options narrow

Trump says he wants “merit-based” and “skilled” immigrants. So why is the administration making it harder for those same people to stay? And what do the changes to legal immigration mean for would-be new Americans?

Grandmothers Caravan to US-Mexico Border to Demand Immigrant Families Be Reunited

Maybe take Grandma's advice?

The “raging grannies” of New York are angry, and they're headed to the U.S.-Mexico frontier to make it known. The six-day, multistate moving protest is border-bound to protest the Trump administration's family separation policy.

Other communities around the country have raised money and collected donations for detained migrant parents and children as sentiment against the policy runs high. But their outrage does not seem to mean that attitudes toward immigration are changing.

Members of Nicaragua's Special Forces patrol the streets after clashes with anti-government protesters in the Sandino neighborhood in Jinotepe, Nicaragua, July 24, 2018.
Nicaragua spillover

Amid political violence in Nicaragua, neighboring Costa Rica is becoming a safe haven for the displaced — and so are the so-called “northern triangle” countries in Central America that are a source of much migration to the United States.

