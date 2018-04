Sex trafficking, the kidnapping of girls and boys to force them to engage in sex for money, is on the rise. In the U.S., the National Human Trafficking Hotline gets an average of 20 new cases a day. Some law enforcement agencies are fighting the scourge, but the recent FBI closure of certain websites has them scrambling to find victims. In Part 2 of her three-part series, VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes us along on an FBI and Maryland state police operation that focuses on rescuing the victims.