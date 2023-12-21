Student Union
International Students Experience US Holiday Culture
When schools close for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, many international students find themselves alone on an empty campus. Many choose to explore, traveling to New York for New Year’s Eve or joining a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by faculty.
Gena Bennett and Dan Friedell report for VOA Learning English. (December 2023)
Housing Expenses Can be Hard for International Students
With housing expenses around Florida International University at or above $1,000 a month, and incoming freshman having priority for on-campus housing, the editorial board of PantherNow is raising questions about the university’s commitment to international students.
“The decision not to accommodate the housing needs of both upperclassmen and international students falls within the housing department but FIU as a whole must take better care of its international students,” according to the editorial board. (November 2023)
The Most Selective Undergraduate Programs in the US
Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology are the most selective undergraduate programs in the United States, with each only accepting about 3% of applicants.
Ilana Kowarski and Cole Claybourn rank the schools for US News & World Report. (December 2023)
Survey: Most College Students Happy With Their Choices
Most college students in the United States say they are happy with their college choices, with few saying they are “very unhappy.”
Forbes reported on the survey, which was part of a larger look at the satisfaction of college students from seven countries and regions. (November 2023)
Mental Health on Minds of International Students Studying in US
Mental health is a big topic of discussion on U.S. college campuses, with universities themselves continually reaching out to students to make sure they are OK. Many international students studying in the U.S. say the concern is novel but welcome. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more. Camera and video editing by Saqib Ul Islam.