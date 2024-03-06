Is a Ceasefire Possible by Ramadan?

Accessibility links

Flashpoint Global Crises

Ramadan begins soon and tensions are high in Jerusalem, plus a look at the negotiations stalemate. Analysis on Germany discussing sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. And does China bear any responsibility in keeping the Red Sea safe for the international commerce it benefits from?

