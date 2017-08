As the Islamic State group continues to lose territory in eastern and northern Syria, details are emerging of the difficult life civilians faced when the terror group controlled their villages. Hind, a 32-year-old Syrian woman, received 'medical care' from IS in Dier Ez-Zor that left her paralyzed. Family members are now struggling to obtain appropriate treatment for Hind at the al-Shaddadi refugee camp in northern Syria. VOA’s Zana Omar reports.