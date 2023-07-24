Israeli Parliament to Vote on Judicial Revisions

Israel’s parliament is expected to vote Monday on a judicial revision plan backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has drawn months of mass protests. Netanyahu was discharged from a hospital Monday after having a pacemaker implanted and said he planned to attend the vote.

Proposed changes in the bill include limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions and altering the way judges are selected.

Netanyahu and his allies have said the revisions are necessary to restrain the powers of unelected judges, while opponents of the measure say the bill would damage the system of checks and balances among the branches of government and push the country toward authoritarian rule.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden called on Israel not to rush to enact the revisions given the opposition.

“From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” Biden said in a statement provided to several news organizations. “Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn't make sense for Israel leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.”