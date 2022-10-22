Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

1:43 a.m.: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted on Friday that Minsk was not preparing to enter the Ukraine conflict, Agence France-Presse reported.

The autocratic leader, a close ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, was on a visit to inspect Belarus-made drones, which he said had the potential to cover the border with Ukraine.

"It would not be desirable for these (drones) to be used in Ukraine," the 68-year-old Lukashenko said. "After all, (Ukrainians) are our people."

On Friday he insisted Minsk did not want to become involved in any war.

"We are not planning to go anywhere. There is no war as of today. We do not need it," he said.

12:02 a.m.: A Russian employee of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) was killed after being mobilized to fight against Ukraine, despite his bank writing to the draft office seeking an exemption, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Timur Izmailov, 33, an IT specialist at Raiffeisen's Russian operations in Moscow, was conscripted on Sept. 23, two days after President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order, and died on Oct. 13 after being hit by mortar fire, his lawyer Konstantin Yerokhin said.

Certain workers are exempt from the draft, including commercial bank employees to ensure the stability of the banking system.

But when Izmailov went to his recruitment office to explain that he was entitled to deferment, "The military commissar told him he was not on the deferment list, so he had to be mobilized," Yerokhin said.

