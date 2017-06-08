Malawi Reintroduces Cheetahs After 20-Year Absence

Poaching and wildlife trafficking have left some of Africa’s most iconic species endangered. The loss of the animals has cost African countries critical tourism revenue. But what if those national parks could get a second chance? The nonprofit African Parks has been trying to give just that. Lameck Masina reports for VOA from Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi which just welcomed some new inhabitants – four cheetahs relocated there by African Parks from South Africa.
