Moldovan Aid Organizations Fear Aid Shortages as Ukrainian Refugee Numbers Remain High

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year hit Europe like a boulder thrown into a pond, creating large waves of Ukrainian refugees rippling across nations. Like a good neighbor, the tiny nation of Moldova answered Ukraine's calls for help, but UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, warned Friday countries like Moldova and Poland “may be forced to cut essential activities” without drastically increased funding. VOA’s Carla Babb reports from the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. Camera: Ricardo Marquina