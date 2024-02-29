More Than 100 Killed Waiting For Aid in Gaza
More than 100 people killed waiting for aid in Gaza. The US Supreme Court to answer Donald Trump’s immunity question. An update from Kyiv and we hear from the Speaker of the House. And in Africa, a new road aims to unite countries and some Ugandans find themselves trapped in Myanmar.
Episodes
-
February 28, 2024
Ceasefire Negotiations Continue
-
February 27, 2024
Biden Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Possible During Ramadan
-
February 26, 2024
Palestinian Prime Minister Resigns
-
February 23, 2024
New Sanctions For Russia
-
February 22, 2024
Russia Taking Prominent Role in American Political Discourse
-
February 21, 2024
The US Toughens its Message to Israel