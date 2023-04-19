Accessibility links

More than 20 People Killed in Beijing Hospital Fire

Investigators inspect burnt out corridor following a fire at a hospital in Beijing, April 19, 2023.

More than 20 people are dead after a hospital fire in Beijing Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the east wing of the Beijing Changfeng Hospital, which is located in the Chinese capital’s western Fengtai District.

Video posted on social media showed people using ropes made of bedsheets climbing out of windows, while others were seen sitting on air conditioning units installed outside the windows. The fire was quickly extinguished, but left the exterior of the building stained with soot

Authorities say at least 71 people were evacuated from the hospital during the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details have been revealed on the number of people who were injured.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

