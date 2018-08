A new era in American spaceflight was unveiled Friday, with NASA presenting the flight crews that will carry out the first test flights and operational missions aboard commercial spacecraft to be launched from U.S. soil for the first time since the space shuttle's retirement in 2011. The test flights of the modules, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon, are expected next year. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.