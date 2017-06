Today's travelers on land, sea and air rely on one of the satellite-based navigational systems commonly known as GPS, where the G stands for Global. Scientists at NASA will soon start experiments aiming at changing Global to Galactic. For that, they plan to use neutron stars, also known as pulsars, as positioning beacons. VOA's George Putic visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center to talk with astrophysicists involved with the project.