Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap 3 Chinese Workers

Gunmen kidnapped three Chinese workers working on a hydroelectric dam project in central Nigeria, also killing two local workers, police said Thursday.

The attackers targeted workers Tuesday at the "SinoHydro" project in Niger state, state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement.

"The police team attached to the facility engaged the offenders in a gun duel, four expatriates were rescued, but one of them and two local employees were shot and wounded," he said. Mr. Abiodun said.

The two local employees later died in hospital.

"During this duel, three expatriates were kidnapped while they were trying to take cover," the statement said.

In Africa's most populous country, criminal gangs often target foreign workers employed on infrastructure projects for ransoms.

Chinese workers have been targeted multiple times in Nigeria in recent months as they work on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects including mines, railways, airports and roads.

Although authorities rarely confirm giving money, victims are usually released after a ransom has been paid.