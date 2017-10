It seems unreal in this 21st century, but an astonishing number of people are bought and sold around the world. The U.S. Department of State estimates between 600,000 and 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year. Millions more are enslaved within national borders. A grass- roots effort to raise the awareness of the crime of human trafficking is taking place in the Washington area. VOA's June Soh has more on the arts-based campaign called ArtWorks for Freedom.