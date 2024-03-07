President Biden to Address the Nation Amid Domestic Divisions and Raging Conflicts Abroad

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his election-year State of the Union address Thursday, when he is expected to discuss his handling of the economy, reproductive rights, immigration, and the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. But the 81-year-old will also use the occasion to demonstrate he is physically and mentally fit for a second term. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports. Hopes dim for a ceasefire in Gaza ahead of the start of the Ramadan holy month. And an alarming report on the state of the world's oceans