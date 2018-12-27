Accessibility links

Race Plays Huge Role In Cleft Lip/Palate Deformities

  • Carol Pearson
A cleft lip or cleft palate is one of the most common birth defects worldwide. Before birth, babies can have a split, or cleft, in their lip and the roof of the mouth. This split normally closes between the 6th to 11th week of pregnancy. If this doesn't happen, and the baby is born with this split, doctors can usually fix it. But if the cleft isn't fixed, the baby can have serious health problems and a shortened life. VOA's Carol Pearson has more on how this impacts children in low-income countries.

