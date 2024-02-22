Russia Taking Prominent Role in American Political Discourse
The death of Alexy Navalny has put Russia in a prominent role in the American elections. A conversation with the American ambassador to Ukraine as Ukrainians prepare for the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Plus, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are hurting Egypt’s economy.
Episodes
-
February 21, 2024
The US Toughens its Message to Israel
-
February 20, 2024
The US Vetoes a UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire in Gaza
-
February 19, 2024
UN Court to Hear Case on Israeli Occupation
-
February 16, 2024
Alexy Navalny has Died
-
February 15, 2024
Possible Russian Nuclear Threat in Space
-
February 14, 2024
Violence is Spreading to the West Bank