Russia Taking Prominent Role in American Political Discourse

Russia Taking Prominent Role in American Political Discourse
The death of Alexy Navalny has put Russia in a prominent role in the American elections. A conversation with the American ambassador to Ukraine as Ukrainians prepare for the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Plus, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are hurting Egypt’s economy.

