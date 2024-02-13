Accessibility links

Senate Passes Bill Funding Aid to Ukraine and Israel

Funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel has passed the senate and Jordan’s King Abdullah visits the White House and pushes for a cease-fire. We look at the importance of journalists in Gaza, and we get and update from Kyiv. Plus, Nobel Peace Prize winner and former president of Poland, Lech Walesa.

