Senate Passes Bill Funding Aid to Ukraine and Israel
Funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel has passed the senate and Jordan’s King Abdullah visits the White House and pushes for a cease-fire. We look at the importance of journalists in Gaza, and we get and update from Kyiv. Plus, Nobel Peace Prize winner and former president of Poland, Lech Walesa.
Episodes
February 12, 2024
Two Hostages Rescued From Gaza
February 09, 2024
Biden Criticizes Israel’s Response in Gaza as Strikes Continue
February 08, 2024
Netanyahu Says No to Deal
February 07, 2024
Is a Deal Close in Gaza?
