South Sudan Declares End to Cholera Epidemic

South Sudan has officially declared an end to the country's cholera epidemic, which erupted more than 18 months ago, infecting more than 20,000 people and killing 436.



South Sudan's health ministry declared an end to the cholera epidemic after no new cases had been reported for seven weeks. Aid agencies say a combination of factors was key to stopping the spread of the fatal disease in the war-ravaged country.



They say enhanced surveillance alerted them to affected areas where rapid response teams were deployed to investigate and ferret out new cases. They say efforts made to provide clean water, promote good hygiene practices and treat cholera patients were instrumental in containing the disease.



A series of national vaccination campaigns last year was also critical in ending the outbreak. GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, provided more than 2.2 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine.



GAVI spokesman James Fulker told VOA the vaccine, which provides protection for up to five years, was administered to more than one million people; but, he said immunizing all those people was a logistical challenge.



"It took an enormous amount of bravery and effort from both South Sudanese vaccinators on the ground going to some incredibly dangerous parts of the country, as well as international partners like MedAir and World Health Organization that helped to arrange the logistics. So, a really, really huge effort went behind this. It is obviously fantastic news today that the outbreak is finally finished," said Fulker.



But, he warned against complacency. Fulker noted cholera is endemic in South Sudan and thrives in conditions where poor hygiene, unsafe water and sanitation exist.



Aid agencies say cholera could reappear as early as April when the rainy season begins. They are urging people to remain alert for warning signs that could signal another outbreak.