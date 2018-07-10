Accessibility links

UN: S. Sudan Government Forces, Allies Kill, Rape Hundreds of Civilians

FILE - South Sudanese soldiers suspected of beating and raping civilians are chained together at the presidential guard unit, within the Sudan People's Liberation Army headquarters, after their arrest in Juba, March 3, 2017.
GENEVA — 

At least 232 civilians were killed and 120 women and girls raped in attacks by South Sudan government troops and aligned forces in opposition-held villages, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

A United Nations investigation identified three commanders suspected of bearing the "greatest responsibility" in the violence in Unity State between April 16 and May 24 that may amount to war crimes, it said in a statement.

"The perpetrators... must not be allowed to get away with it," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein.

