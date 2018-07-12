South Sudan Lawmakers Extend President's Term Until 2021

South Sudan's parliament has approved extending President Salva Kiir's term until 2021, angering the armed opposition as peace talks continue in a five-year civil war.



Lawmaker Atem Garang says the president is expected to sign the extension Thursday or Friday after parliament met in extraordinary session. Elections have been delayed amid the fighting that has killed tens of thousands.



Opposition spokesman Mabior Garang tells The Associated Press that “we regret the move as it shows the regime is playing games at the negotiating table.” He calls on the international community not to recognize the president's extended term.



The extension comes days after South Sudan's government said the warring sides had agreed to reinstate opposition leader Riek Machar as first vice president. A final peace deal, however, has not been signed.



