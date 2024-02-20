The US Vetoes a UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire in Gaza
The US vetoes a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Julian Assange fights extradition to the US and there’s a break in the case of the assassination of Haiti’s president. We look at the loss of Adiivka and what it means to Ukrainians, and how polar bears are doing on dry land.
Episodes
-
February 19, 2024
UN Court to Hear Case on Israeli Occupation
-
February 16, 2024
Alexy Navalny has Died
-
February 15, 2024
Possible Russian Nuclear Threat in Space
-
February 14, 2024
Violence is Spreading to the West Bank
-
February 13, 2024
Senate Passes Bill Funding Aid to Ukraine and Israel
-
February 12, 2024
Two Hostages Rescued From Gaza