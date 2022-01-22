Ukraine: What We Know

The latest developments Friday in the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for about 90 minutes in Geneva Friday to discuss the increasingly high-stakes standoff over Ukraine. Both officials, refusing to budge on core demands, left the talks promising only to keep talking.

* The West is demanding that Russia pull its troops and weapons away from the Ukraine border while Moscow is pushing for NATO to curtail its operations in eastern and central Europe. Russia also insists that the Western defensive alliance reject Ukraine’s membership bid, a move the U.S. calls a “non-starter.”

* U.S. officials say Russia has amassed nearly 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine, including in Belarus and in occupied Crimea.

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be against international law and appealed for calm. "I'm convinced it will not happen and I strongly hope to be right," he said.

* U.S. officials announced large-scale NATO naval exercises starting Monday in the Mediterranean, adding that the maneuvers had nothing to do with the situation in Ukraine.

* The announcement came after Russia announced its own sweeping naval maneuvers, which will last through the end of February. The exercises will be held in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, the northeastern Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, in addition to a joint exercise with Iran and China in the Indian Ocean.

