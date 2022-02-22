UKRAINE: WHAT WE KNOW

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

* The United States and Britain are announcing additional sanctions Tuesday against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

* The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss the crisis, with Ukraine’s representative saying the country’s borders “have been and will remain unchangeable, regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian Federation.”

* U.S. President Joe Biden ordered an initial round of targeted sanctions Monday prohibiting U.S. individuals and entities from investment, trade and financing in Donetsk and Luhansk.

* The European Union on Monday said it has agreed to impose a limited set of sanctions against Russia.

* Putin ordered the deployment of troops to the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday.

* Putin delivered a lengthy televised address to the Russian people, outlining his version of the history of national boundaries in Europe and the 1990s breakup of the Soviet Union.

* The West is demanding that Russia pull its troops and weapons from Ukraine’s border, while Moscow is pushing for NATO to curtail its operations in eastern and central Europe. Russia also maintains that the Western defensive alliance should reject Ukraine’s NATO membership bid, a move the United States calls a “non-starter.”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.