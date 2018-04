The United States and its European allies Thursday discussed ways to effectively stop Syria's government from using chemical weapons to kill rebels and civilians opposed to President Bashar al-Assad. French President Emmanuel Macron said he has proof that Assad's forces used chlorine in last week's attack on Douma, a suburb of the capital, Damascus. U.S. officials say they believe the banned substance was used, but are looking for definitive evidence. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.