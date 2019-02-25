US Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ Over Sudan State of Emergency

The United States has expressed its “deep concern” about Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s declaration of a one-year nationwide state of emergency. From the United Nations, VOA’s Margaret Besheer reports that Bashir’s decision, made Friday, follows two months of protests that have rocked Sudan, with calls for the president step down.

Speaking at a regular U.N. Security Council briefing Monday on the situation in Sudan’s Darfur region, U.S. Acting Ambassador Jonathan Cohen told council members that Washington is evaluating the impact of President Bashir’s announcement.

“We are deeply concerned about the declaration of a national state of emergency and call on the government of Sudan to respect the rights of all individuals in Sudan, bring an immediate end to the violent repression of peaceful protests, and seek accountability for those responsible for violations and abuses,” said Cohen.

In addition to the state of emergency, Bashir dissolved local and national governments as protests grew over a declining economy and rising commodity prices.

Ambassador Cohen urged the government to allow demonstrators and opponents of Bashir to express dissent.

“We call for an inclusive political process toward elections wherein all Sudanese are able to exercise their rights to freedom of expression, freedom of association and freedom of peaceful assembly,” said Cohen. "The immediate release of all journalists, political opposition leaders, human rights activists and other protesters who have been arbitrarily detained.”

Activists say at least 56 people have died during the demonstrations, a figure the government disputes.

Bashir has ruled Sudan since 1989, and is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur.