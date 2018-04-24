US Forces in Korea Balance Family and Threat of War

Despite recent tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests, life is actually quite normal for American military families living at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, the largest overseas U.S. Army installation in the world. VOA’s Brian Padden reports from Camp Humphreys that the increased threat of military conflict with North Korea has not altered the family friendly environment on this growing base, located just 100 kilometers from the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.
Your opinion
Show comments