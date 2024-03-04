Vice President Harris Meets With Israeli Netanyahu Rival
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals as US-Israel tensions are on the rise. Pakistan has a new Prime Minister and Germany appears to be about to send Ukraine new, more sophisticated weapons. Plus an update from the “Two Sessions” meeting in Beijing
