Violence is Spreading to the West Bank

Violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank appears to be on the rise. We discuss Palestinian statehood and the rebuilding of Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Egypt. Ukraine sinks a Russian ship off Crimea, and we get a look at another country feeling threatened by Russia.

