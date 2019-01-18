Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 108: The Black Experience, America and Beyond

This week, in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our-hosts look into the story of Africans in America: from slavery to segregation, to the civil rights movement, and, today's Africans who've come to this country with hopes of building a better life. Our team delves into what it means to be black in America, we follow South African girls visiting the American south, and the co-hosts share their “Women to Watch” who are all challenging the status quo of race and discrimination.

