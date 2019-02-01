Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 110: Cultural Rites and Rights

This week our hosts discuss Rites of Passage, the milestones throughout a person’s life marked by traditions, ceremonies or rituals. In many African communities, the girl-child is often introduced into women hood through varying traditions, but some have come under scrutiny with many questioning if these practices are relevant in today’s society. Join the team as they examine culture, rites and the rights of young girls, and ask where does tradition and culture cross the line?

