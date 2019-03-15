VOA Our Voices 116: State of Emergency, the Culture of Rape

This week on #VOAOurVoices… As countries like Sierra Leone embark on an ambitious plan to end rape and sexual assault, our hosts discuss the culture of sexual violence on the African continent. Fostered by silence and indifference, rape and sexual assault victims often face challenges seeking legal and social recourse. From the burden of proof to stigma and shame, some choose to remain silent. But can support, special police, courts and increased punishment change the culture?