VOA Our Voices 118: Complexity of Complexion

This week on #VOAOurVoices… skin bleaching, complexion, colorism and all its complexities. VOA health correspondent Linord Moudou joins our team to discuss the prevalence of skin bleaching or lighting on the continent. We’ll also examine the health effects, and how it connects to colorism and complexion standards. With millions using bleaching products to lighten their skin tone, we ask - is the issue just skin-deep? Or, does it go to the very heart of race, identity and discrimination?