Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Our Voices

VOA Our Voices 118: Complexity of Complexion

VOA Our Voices 118: Complexity of Complexion
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:00 0:00
Direct link

This week on #VOAOurVoices… skin bleaching, complexion, colorism and all its complexities. VOA health correspondent Linord Moudou joins our team to discuss the prevalence of skin bleaching or lighting on the continent. We’ll also examine the health effects, and how it connects to colorism and complexion standards. With millions using bleaching products to lighten their skin tone, we ask - is the issue just skin-deep? Or, does it go to the very heart of race, identity and discrimination?

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG