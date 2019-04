This week on #VOAOurVoices as Rwanda marks the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide our co-hosts, Ayen Bior, Hayde Adams FitzPatrick, Hadiza Kayri and Auriane Istangishaka, reflect on forgiveness and reconciliation in Africa nations. At the same time, in 1994, South Africa marked the end of apartheid. Both nations, in their own ways, moved forth pushing for forgiveness and reconciliation. But we ask the question, has either been achieved?