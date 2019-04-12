Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 120: Behind the Lights, Camera and Action

This week on #VOAOurVoices - Lights, Camera, Action! Join Hadiza, Auriane and Hayde on set, and Ayen at the American Film Institute Silver Theatre and Cultural Center as the team discusses African women behind the camera. African women are writing narratives, directing films, telling their stories which are igniting conversations around the world. Ayen sits down with VOA correspondent Arzouma Kompaore to discuss the importance of African woman directors in the realm of film.

