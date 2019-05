This week on #VOAOurVoices our co-hosts Hadiza, Ayen, Auriane and Hayde celebrate Mother’s Day, honoring their mothers, sharing personal experiences and pressures of motherhood and explore the challenges mothers’ face on the continent and in the diaspora. We also take a closer look at the motherhood experiences of women, including Ayen Bior’s own mother, and see a day in the life of Auriane Istangishaka, who is a mother of three young boys.