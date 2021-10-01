VOA Our Voices 328: Women on the Frontlines Affecting Change Through Activism

Show more Show less

Women for years have been on the frontline of movements that have affected change around the world. They have been raising their voice to a cause either by pen to paper, marching in the streets, or taking a seat -- from U.S. Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks, to Liberia’s Nobel Peace Laureates Leymah Gbowee and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as well as Aisha Yesufu, co-founder of Nigeria’s #BringBackOurGirls and #ENDSARS supporter, to #BlackLivesMatters’ co-founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, and now 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who recorded the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota, all these women courageously started these movements to stand against injustices and inequality. On this week’s Our Voices, we spotlight some of these women who were a catalyst of change through activism.