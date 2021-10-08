VOA Our Voices 338: Anti-FGM Laws vs. Cultural Rites of Passage

Show more Show less

Three years in prison and a $2,000 dollar fine is the punishment in Kenya if you conduct the rites of passage practice of female genital circumcision. But, despite legislation in Kenya, Mali and other countries in Africa, Europe and the Middle East including the United States, these laws are being challenged in most highest courts around the globe. On this week’s edition of Our Voices, we’ll look at the recent debates surrounding anti-FGM laws on the African continent and examine if some of these legal challenges have merit that will still ensure women’s reproductive health and safety during the rites of passage practice.