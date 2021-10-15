VOA Our Voices 339: COVID-19 Impact on African Youth’s Hopes and Dreams

Unemployment, homelessness, lack of education, drug addiction, mental health issues are among some of challenges that 70 percent of Africa’s population under the age 30 are facing amid the pandemic. On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll take a look at how the COVID-19 is impacting the hopes, dreams and prospects of Africa’s youth.
Episodes
-
October 08, 2021
VOA Our Voices 338: Anti-FGM Laws vs. Cultural Rites of Passage
-
-
-
September 03, 2021
VOA Our Voices 335: Widows' Tears and Their Rightful Inheritance
-
-
August 20, 2021
VOA Our Voices 333: Women Behind Bars