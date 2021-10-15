Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 339: COVID-19 Impact on African Youth’s Hopes and Dreams

Unemployment, homelessness, lack of education, drug addiction, mental health issues are among some of challenges that 70 percent of Africa’s population under the age 30 are facing amid the pandemic. On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll take a look at how the COVID-19 is impacting the hopes, dreams and prospects of Africa’s youth.

