VOA Our Voices 344: Feast or Famine? Food Insecurity in Africa

Climate change, conflict and COVID… Are they the real reason for the rising numbers impacted by hunger on the continent? Some observers point to the COVID pandemic impacting local supply chains with food shortages. But many analysts say it is drought stemming from growing climate change issues, yet others say you can’t dismiss brewing war for exacerbating and prolonging the impacts of drought by displacing people and preventing outside aid - especially in South Sudan, Nigeria, Madagascar and Ethiopia from getting to the people who need it most. On this week’s edition of Our Voices, we’ll take a look at how the surge of violent conflicts and damaging effects of climate change compounded by the pandemic are escalating food shortages on the African continent to the point that many analysts believe a famine is looming for tens of thousands.