VOA Our Voices 402: Year-Ender 2021-2022: Reflect, Review and Renew

Our Voices, in its fourth year of broadcasting, has discussed myriad of topics since its inception in November 2018. In 2021, the show went through a major metamorphosis with three new anchors – bringing new energy and perspective to the show! On this week’s program, co-host Auriane Itangishaka will reflect on some of the stories that were featured over the past year, through the eyes of her new colleagues – Ndimyake Mwakalyelye, Amina Aliyu, and Simegnish Yekoye!