VOA Our Voices 405: Crypto Revolution in Africa, Opportunities or Threats?
Block-chain, smart contract, DLT, and NFT? What about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, or Dogecoin? In the past few years, you may have been bombarded by these terms and tried to get a grasp on this new world in digital finance. On this week’s edition of Our Voices, we will help you understand cryptocurrency and the technology behind it. We will also examine what financial opportunities it brings to Africa and women on the continent.
