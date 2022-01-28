Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Our Voices

VOA Our Voices 405: Crypto Revolution in Africa, Opportunities or Threats?

VOA Our Voices 405: Crypto Revolution in Africa, Opportunities or Threats?
Embed
VOA Our Voices 405: Crypto Revolution in Africa, Opportunities or Threats?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:00 0:00
Direct link

Block-chain, smart contract, DLT, and NFT? What about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, or Dogecoin? In the past few years, you may have been bombarded by these terms and tried to get a grasp on this new world in digital finance. On this week’s edition of Our Voices, we will help you understand cryptocurrency and the technology behind it. We will also examine what financial opportunities it brings to Africa and women on the continent.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG