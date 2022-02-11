Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 406: Love Language: Which Do You Speak?

Ladies what makes you feel most loved by your man? People are looking for ways to treat their significant other in a special way to show them how much they care. However, men and women differ in how they express their feelings towards one another -- with expressions of love often misinterpreted, unperceived or even considered lacking. On the next edition of Our Voices, we’ll explore what men can do to better communicate love with their spouses and lovers.

