VOA Our Voices 406: Love Language: Which Do You Speak?
Ladies what makes you feel most loved by your man? People are looking for ways to treat their significant other in a special way to show them how much they care. However, men and women differ in how they express their feelings towards one another -- with expressions of love often misinterpreted, unperceived or even considered lacking. On the next edition of Our Voices, we’ll explore what men can do to better communicate love with their spouses and lovers.
Episodes
-
-
January 21, 2022
VOA Our Voices 404: Abducted for Ransom
-
January 14, 2022
VOA Our Voices 403: Abortion Rights at a Crossroads
-
January 07, 2022
VOA Our Voices 402: Year-Ender 2021-2022: Reflect, Review and Renew
-
December 17, 2021
VOA Our Voices 401: Omicron: New Variant of COVID-19
-
December 03, 2021
VOA Our Voices 400: Influencers or Under the Influence?